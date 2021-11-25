September 20, 1939 - November 23, 2021
Neosho, WI - Elvira L (Damrow) Kehl age 82 of Neosho was called to home to be with her Lord on November 23, 2021 at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc surrounded by her loving family.
Elvira was born September 20, 1939 in the town of Hubbard, the daughter of Arthur and Erna Damrow. She graduated from Hustisford High School in 1957. On October 24, 1959 she married Roger Kehl at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. They moved to the family farm in Neosho where they farmed all their lives. Elvira was employed by Neosho Grade School food services, Oconomowoc Enterprise, and Honey Acres. She was best known by all of her family and friends as Granny. She cherished family time, going to polka dances, and she never turned down an invitation to play Sheepshead. She was an avid gardener, spending many hours canning, especially her famous dill pickles that no one could duplicate. She was proud of her meticulously kept flower beds, for all those passing by to enjoy. She loved decorating for the holidays, cooking and baking for her family and friends, and spent endless hours doing word searches. She served her Lord as a faithful member of St John's Lutheran Church, Ashippun using her talents on many committees including Ladies Aid and the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Fireside Homemakers Club.
Those Elvira leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving and dedicated husband of 62 years, Roger; their two daughters Brenda (Mark) Scharrer of Allenton and Bridget (Chad) Rettler of Neosho; two granddaughters Rachel (Cory) Burns of Lomira and Heather Scharrer of Allenton; one great granddaughter Ephraim Burns, her twin sister Elmira Schaefer of Hartford and her brother Waldemar (Emma) Damrow of Hartford, sister in laws Erla (Sylvester) Hoerth and Janice (Richard) Kreuser of Racine, nieces and nephews Randy (Tamara) Hoerth of Ixonia, Todd (Kristine) Hoerth of Oconomowoc, Brian (Jackie) Schaefer of Hartford, Jackie Schaefer of Neosho, Tonya (James) Young of Kenosha and Shannon (Layne) Kreuser of High Point, NC.
Elvira was preceded in death by her parents, parents in law Adolph and Evelyn Kehl, and brother-in-law David Schaefer.
Funeral services for Elvira will be held at St John's Lutheran Church-Ashippun, N1245 St John's Way, Oconomowoc at 2:00pm on Saturday November 27th. Family will greet relatives and friends Saturday from 11:00am- - 2:00p at the church.
Interment St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ashippun.
The family would like to thank the staff at Angels Grace Hospice for their compassionate and loving care for the family, Pastor Gary Tillmann, Dr. Carol Lagerman, and all our friends and family for their prayers and support during this difficult time.
Memorials would be appreciated in Elvira's name to St John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun Improvement Fund, ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, 725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188, and the Alzheimer's Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.