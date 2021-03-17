April 20, 1934 - February 6, 2021
Reedsburg, WI - James P. Foley of Reedsburg, WI., passed away at Ingleside Nursing Home on February 6, 2021, at the age of 86. Jim is at peace now after suffering complications from a broken hip and a stroke.
Jim was born on April 20, 1934, in Baraboo, WI. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1952. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Jim worked in sales for most of his life selling beauty products, and was well known as the "Breck Man." However, his most rewarding job was driving an elderly bus for Metro Ride the five years before his retirement. He received many accolades for his kindness towards his customers.
Jim married Rosalie Jensen in 1981, and they were happily married for 40 years. Jim and Rosalie enjoyed driving the backroads of Wisconsin and walking the shores of Lake Superior. He loved his music, collecting tapes and CDs. He also loved books, art, Culvers, and the Green Bay Packers. Jim was well known and loved for his kindness and his storytelling, including a bit of the Irish blarney!
Jim was a special person, and he greatly cared for people. He often said that getting married to Rosalie and her huge family was one of the best things that ever happened to him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter P. Foley and Eloise G. (Cox) Foley; sisters, Nancy (Tom) Piotrowski and Suzanne E. (Richard) Block; his stepson, Dennis F. Jensen; his son-in-law, Howard Ramsfield; and his great-grandson, Rylan Brauner.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rosalie J. Foley; his sister, Colleen (Tom) Schliewe; and his stepchildren, Doreen (Patrick) Clowes, Darleen Ramsfield, Kandy (Patrick) Bloom, and Steven (Julie) Jensen. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Jim's wishes he was cremated and will have a small family service this summer. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Ingleside Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice.
"His Irish Eyes are Smiling!"
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.