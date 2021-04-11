December 17, 1946 - April 5, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Dianna Jane (Gieseke) Lee of Johnson Creek, WI passed away on Monday April 5, 2021. She was born on December 17, 1946 in Springfield, MN to Herbert and Ethel (Brooks) Gieseke. She graduated in 1965 from North High School in Eau Claire, WI. She married the love of her life Robert Lee on April 30, 1966, whom she leaves behind along with their 3 children, Carla (Steven) Blum of Abbottsford, WI, David (Regina) Lee of Fort Wayne, IN and Christian (Tammy) Lee of Watertown, WI. She is also survived by her twin sister Donna Luther of Johnson Creek, WI., grandchildren Alex Lee of Prairie du Chien, WI, Jamie Mendenhall of Texas and Jeremy Vickery of Texas and 5 great granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles and Duane Pippenger, sister Jean Robinette, sister in law Joanne Behlke, brother in law Leonard Behlke.
At her request there will be no funeral. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff from Rainbow Hospice Care of Johnson Creek.