Richard A. "Dick" Miller

Watertown, WI - Richard Alworth "Dick" Miller passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at home. He was born Apr. 27, 1930 in Ewing, Holt County, Nebraska, the son of Lewis Abram & Gertrude Angeline Walsh Miller.
Richard is survived by his wife, Irma Marie Friel Miller; son, Lewis Edward; and granddaughter, Vivian Charles Miller, in whom he took great pride.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Mildred, Marvin, and Maryellen. The greatest heartbreak of his life was the loss of his second born son, Charles Walsh, due to a vehicle accident in 1992.
Richard graduated from the University of Nebraska where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in History and Master's in Secondary Education. In 1951 Richard joined the US Air Force where he worked in a maintenance squadron. His professional life was dedicated to teaching and sales. He was a 35 year member of the Watertown Country Club where he fondly recalled he "Made a hole in one and it was on the 16th hole." No matter the weather, he was always there to play the golf WINTER TOUR. He was a Salvation Army volunteer, Habitat for Humanity volunteer, Meals on Wheels volunteer, a voracious reader, enjoyed history, current events and was a Nebraska Huskers, Wisconsin Badger, and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed cooking and vegetable gardening with his son, Lewis. Richard was a walking dictionary who always knew the definition of a word or phrase. He loved his Nebraska heritage.
One of Richard's favorite memories was of his Grandfather Alfred Miller who voted for William Jennings Bryan in 1896, 1900, and 1908. His father, Lewis, voted for Bryan in 1908.
Faced with a daunting Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, Richard met the future with determination and courage.
A celebration of Dick's Life will take place on Saturday, December 4 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Watertown Public Library to honor Richard's love of reading or to Watertown Salvation Army to honor Richard's support of Marie's volunteer work."Keep your head down" and rest in peace dear husband, father, and PaPa.