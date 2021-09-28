Watertown, WI - Watertown-Allen A. Krause "Butch" 80, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center.
Allen was born on April 10, 1941 in Watertown the son of Andrew and Esther (Niederwerfer) Krause. Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting and driving his golf cart. Above all, he loved the time he spent on Lake Puckaway. He was member of the Puckaway Yacht club for 28 years and held the position of Vice-Commodore from 2008-2012 and was elected Commodore from 2012-2014. He also was a member of the Puckaway Rod & Gun Club and the Grand River Turkey Club.
Survivors include: Siblings Beverly Koepsell, Luanda Rennhack, Ruth (Daniel) Keeser, Marcella (Joe) Eberl, Charles (Mary) Krause and Roger Krause; sister-in-law Betsy Krause. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Stella Haas and brothers William and Ruben.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown with the Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.
