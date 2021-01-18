December 30, 1935 - January 17, 2021
Darlington, WI, WI - Gordon A. McArthur, age 85 of Darlington, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home in Darlington. He was born December 30, 1935 in Lamars, IA the son of Melvin and Ruby (Crocker) McArthur. Gordon grew up in Downers Grove, IL where he graduated from high school. He was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Linda S. Hampsmire on May 10, 1956 in Westmont, IL. Following their marriage, Gordon and Linda moved to Watertown, WI where they raised their family. In 2013, they moved to Darlington where they have resided since.
Gordon is survived by his wife Linda at home; his children: Dean (Ruth) McArthur of Waukesha, WI, Randy McArthur of Mukwonago, WI, Douglas (Kathy) McArthur of Lebanon, IN, Raymond (Stacey) McArthur of Martinsburg, WV, and Deborah McArthur of Washington DC; his grandchildren: Karli (Matt Trautman) McArthur, Katie (Stephen Kohl) McArthur, Kelli (Andrew) Ritchie, Kerri (Brock) Gille, Zachary McArthur, Raymond (Yesi) McArthur, and Dustin (Ally) McArthur; his great-grandchildren: Jackson, Piper, Dutch, Duke, Margot, Daniel, and Everly and two sisters: Joyce Braley of Nashville, TN, and Janice (Jim) King of Sparland, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren: Tyler and Maggie McArthur; and one brother: Ronnie McArthur.
Gordon was a member of the Jaycees in Watertown, WI. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and golfing and trips to the Dog Track. He also loved listening to classic Country & Western music. His whole world revolved around his family, especially his grandchildren. He cherished the time he spent watching them play sports and their other extra-curricular activities. He was a gentle, kind soul that will truly be missed by his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) with grandson Reverend Raymond McArthur officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Darlington. A public visitation will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, memorials may be given to The Darlington Friendship Fund (P.O. Box 102, Darlington WI 53530) or the City of Darlington Swimming Pool Fund (P.O. Box 207, Darlington WI 53530).
Due to Wisconsin state mandate, masks are to be worn throughout your visit inside the funeral home and that proper social distancing guidelines are practiced at all times.