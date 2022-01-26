Joyce E. (Wolff) Kopp

Watertown, WI - Joyce E. Kopp, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Joyce Elaine Wolff was born on January 17, 1939 in Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Louise (nee Schuenemann) Wolff. She grew up on the family farm in Johnson Creek and was a graduate of Johnson Creek High School. In May of 1956, she was united in marriage to Ronald William Kopp. He preceded her in death. Joyce had been employed as a school secretary at Johnson Creek Elementary School for over 30 years, from which she retired. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewer, Green Bay Packer, and Wisconsin Badger fan. She loved collecting knick-knacks, especially Santa and cat memorabilia
Joyce is survived by her children, Keith (Blanca) Kopp of Watertown, Kelly (William) Sokolik of Janesville, and Kristi (Adam) Strei of Tennessee; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister.
A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
