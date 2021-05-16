October 25, 1954 - May 13, 2021
Watertown, WI - William A. Walsh, 66, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bedrock Nursing Home in Watertown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.