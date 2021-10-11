Margery E. (Krukenberg) Hrobsky

Watertown, WI - Margery E. Hrobsky, 85, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Margery Elaine Krukenberg was born on December 3, 1935 in Waterloo, the daughter of William Carl and Lorena Krukenberg. On June 27, 1964, she was united in marriage to James W. Hrobsky. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before James preceded her in death on January 17, 2016. She had been employed at Brandt Cashier in Watertown. Most of all, Margery loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Margery is survived by her children, Patrick Hrobsky of Mosinee; Kevin Hrobsky; Todd Hrobsky, both of Watertown. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Dione (Mike Wagie) Heinz; Julia (Robert) Dowd; Amber (Jason) Osterberger; Amy Hrobsky; David Hrobsky; four great-grandchildren who were the light of her life, Khali Heinz; Kera Frentzel; Arie Osterberger; Ava Osterberger; son-in-law, Mike Heinz; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hrobsky and Rosie Hrobsky as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cathy Heinz; brothers-in-law, Edward Hrobsky; John Hrobsky; Clyde Hrobsky; Robert Hrobsky; Hank Hrobsky and Arthur Hrobsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Michael Johnson officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown and at the church on Friday from noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margery Hrobsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.