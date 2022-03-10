December 29, 1938 - March 3, 2022
Mount Gilead, OH - Annette Neumann Hack arrived in heaven on March 3, 2022. Annette was born on December 29, 1938 in Watertown, Wisconsin. The youngest of four children, she grew up on a small, family farm in Ixonia, Wisconsin where she served as her father's trusted farmhand after her older siblings had grown and left the farm.
She earned her high school diploma at Northwestern College (prep department) in Watertown, and was named the school's first homecoming queen. Upon graduation, the allure of the big city and a friend's casual recommendation led her to the nation's capital, where she was hired as a reservations agent for Capital Airlines at Washington National Airport in Washington, DC. There she met her first husband and started their family. Shortly after giving birth to their second child, they moved to northeast Ohio where they would settle and complete their family.
Upon relocating to Ohio, Annette served as a part-time secretary and bookkeeper for the local schools. The family moved to Mt. Gilead in 1976, where Annette became the Office Manager of Campbell Auto Supply, Inc. where she made numerous friends who were like brothers to her. In 1980 she was fortunate to become a member of the Fischer Bros. Aviation family where she was the Supervisor of Passenger Accounting and also served as a flight attendant for Northwest Orient in Galion. Before retiring, Annette was a case manager at the Morrow County Child Support Enforcement Agency.
Annette had a love for life and enjoyed travels to Hawaii, working in the yard and garden, birdwatching, concerts, puzzles, time with her family and being active at her church. She exhibited precise attention to detail and was a stickler for grammar, often feeling as though she missed her calling to be an English teacher.
Over the years, Annette and Nelson's home became a de facto sanctuary for wayward cats. All that were lost, ill or homeless somehow found their way to the refuge of Whispering Pines, and Annette loved them all. She will be missed by cats Socks, Jessie, Heidi and especially Larry.
Annette was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church (formerly Faith Lutheran Church) where she served as treasurer for 27 years. She also served as treasurer of the local Aid Association for Lutherans branch for 7 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Erhardt Erdmann Neumann and Meta Anna Helen Degner Neumann, and her dear brothers Frederick Neumann and Edmund Neumann.
Annette will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Nelson Hack; loving sister Lois Greene of Waukesha, Wisconsin; her children Lori Corral Bulson (Marc) of Atlanta, Georgia, Randal Corral of Midpines, California, and Renee Corral of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter Lillian Bulson; stepsons Tim (Patty) Hack, Tom (Kristen) Hack and Steve (Jodi) Hack, all of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, and lifelong friend Janice Melcher of Watertown, Wisconsin.
