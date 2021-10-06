Ruth Esther (Retzlaff) Hintz

May 30, 1937 - September 22, 2021
Neosho, WI - Ruth E. Hintz (nee Retzlaff) age 84, a resident of Neosho, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Cedar Community Home Health & Hospice in West Bend. Ruth was born May 30, 1937 in Cedarburg, Wisconsin to Henry Paul Retzlaff, Sr. and Viola Vertha Martha Retzlaff (nee Riebe). She was united in marriage to Delwin Arnold Hintz on May 31, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, WI. They lived in the Cedarburg area until 1972 when they moved to their farm on Hwy 60 just outside the Neosho / Hustisford area. Ruth wanted to have two or three sheep on the farm but that turned out to be a hundred or better. She also worked outside the home at the Wagner Products factory for twenty-five years before retiring. Ruth was a very active, social person. She was active in the Ozaukee and Dodge County 4-H programs for many years. Her special talents were sewing and cooking which she shared with the young of those communities. She was an active member of the St. Michael's Lutheran Church of the Hustisford area for almost fifty years. Her caring and community spirit showed through her membership in the quilting club of St. Michael's called the "Gathering Threads." Being an avid quilter and masterful sewer, she would help sew and hem well over one hundred quilts yearly for the Lutheran World Relief program for over 16 years. Ruth was also noted for her amazing baking ability. She had the best apple strudel recipe she made and shared with many at Christmas gatherings. When offered at local fundraising events the strudel sold out in minutes. When helping support grieving families she would make her delicious and masterful Poppy Seed Torts. Ruth is survived by her son, Daniel Hintz and son-in-law, Paul Beine. Dear grandmother of Adam (Danielle) Endres, Carl Endres, and Michael Endres. Beloved great-grandmother of Violet Endres. Sister-in-law of Joan (the late Henry, Jr.) Retzlaff. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. She is proceeded in death by her husband Delwin Hintz; daughter Susan Endres, her husband Roger; and daughter Sarah Beine. Visitation Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service 2:00 PM at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road, Iron Ridge(Hustiford), WI 53059 with Pastor Daniel D. Vojta officiating. Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to St. Michael' Lutheran Church of Iron Ridge (Hustisford) and directed to the quilting club "Gathering Threads." Please share a thought or memory with Ruth's family at www.shimonfuneralhome.com