Marjorie J. Rusch

September 3, 1926 - June 10, 2021
Watertown, WI - Marjorie J. "Marji" Rusch (nee Billington) of Watertown died on June 10, 2021.
She was born on September 3, 1926 in Watford, Hertforshire, England, the daughter of Robert E. and Doris S. Billington of Leichester, England.
It was Marjorie's wishes that she not have any service. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Marji married Capt. Earl A. Clark of the U.S. Air Corp. on Dec. 30, 1944 during World War II. She came to the United States in 1948 and became a citizen in 1961. Marji then married Lawrence Holdan in 1963.
Marjorie and her husband Earl owned a shoe store inside Elliott's Department Store. She had been employed by the Wisconsin Telephone Company for sixteen years. She also worked for the Watertown Police Dept. and Security for 11 years. She also worked at Elliott's Fashions until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of the First Congregational Church and was a Girl Scout Leader there as well. She was a past member of Watertown Jaycettes, Curtain Club Drama Group and current member of the Senior Center. Marji was a great animal lover and an avid knitter. She later married Norman C. Rusch, Sr. on Feb. 14, 1987.
Marjorie is survived by two loving daughters, Cynthia L. Brzezinski of Watertown and Shelby L. (Will) Fox of Virginia Beach, VA and four grandchildren, Krystyna A. Brzezinski of Watertown, Lyndsey A. Beyer, Robert L. Beyer and Andrew J. Craine all of Virginia Beach, VA; She is further survived by a step-son, Norman (Karen) Rusch of Watertown; two step-daughters, Jeanne (Ron) Malterer of Iron Ridge and Barbara (Steve) Gregory of Watertown; six step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; two sisters in England, Hank Booth and Barabara; a brother in England, Howard E. Billington; many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman; sister, Billie, Muriel; step-son, Richard Rusch; son-in-law, Kenneth Brzezinski and little dog, Tink.
Memorial donations may be made to the Watertown Humane Society.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh-com.