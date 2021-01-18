October 20, 1945 - January 14, 2021
Watertown, WI - Sharon A. Koski, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, after a brief struggle with cancer.
Sharon was born on October 20, 1945 in Milwaukee. In 1999, she met Pat Otterson while on a trip to India, and they began their life journey together. On December 13, 2013 she and Pat were married in Dubuque, Iowa. Sharon earned her Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and was a licensed marriage and family therapist. She loved what she did and was very passionate about her profession. She had been employed as a family court counselor in Dane County and Milwaukee County, and had previously worked as a therapist at ABC Recovery Center in California.
Sharon and Pat enjoyed travel and were always ready for a new adventure.
Sharon is survived by her wife, Pat Otterson of Watertown and the entire Otterson family.
No services will be held.