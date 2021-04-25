October 5, 1940 - April 21, 2021
MADISON, WI - John V. Seitz, age 80 of Madison, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born on Oct. 5, 1940, the son of Victor and Marie (Biwer) Seitz.
John graduated from Johnson Creek High School and UW-Whitewater, where he received his degree in accounting. John served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.
John loved all things sports, including bowling, biking, golfing, and playing softball. He was a huge fan of Wisconsin Badger football and basketball, the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Every spring John ran in the Crazylegs Classic with a group of friends and then attended the UW Spring Football Game.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Sean (Terri), Daniel (Melinda) and Patrick (Brandon Hunt) Connery; grandchildren, Collin, Matthew, Kieran and Riley Connery; his beloved cat, Roxy; and dear friends, Kathy Gerber, and John and Sheila Steigerwald. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Bailey Connery; and a dear cousin, Bill Seitz.
A celebration of John's life will be held at SNICKS SPORTSMAN BAR, 4605 Monona Dr., Monona, on Saturday, May 1, 2021 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Memorials in John's name can be directed to the Madison Cat Project or Ma, Paws & Me Pet Rescue in Watertown.
