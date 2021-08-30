March 16, 1955 - August 25, 2021
Clyman, WI - Michael Nehls of Clyman, Wisconsin, passed away at Beaver Dam Hospital in Wisconsin on August 25th, 2021 at the age of 66.
He was born on March 16th, 1955, in Watertown, Wisconsin and was brought into God's family by the grace of God at his baptism on April 10th, 1955. As he attended school at St. John's Lutheran School in Watertown, Mike had the opportunity to confess his faith in his Savior Jesus at his confirmation at St. John's Lutheran church on May 25th, 1969. Mike knew and trusted in Jesus, his Savior and looked forward to the day when he would be with Him and his family.
Mike loved to build race engines, work on cars, and enjoyed the races at Jefferson Speedway. He also liked being an inspector at Spuncast in Watertown. Mike had the talent of looking at an engine or one of the large machines at Spuncast and knew exactly what minute part was keeping the machine from optimum performance. In his older years, Mike loved to sit and talk on the front porch with his cousin and good friend, Tim.
He is survived by his brother-in-law Stan, aunts, Irene, Deloris and Janet, nieces and nephew, Meaghan, Aubrey, Leslie, Russell and Amy, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Beatrice, sisters, Susan and Patsy, brothers, Stanley and David. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church and School in Watertown, Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran church in Clyman, Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m with Rev. Dan Bohn presiding. on Thursday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 12-1 p.m. before the service. A private committal will be held after the service at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, WI.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.