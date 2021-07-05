Joseph G. Schimmel

February 19, 1959 - June 26, 2021
Oostburg, WI - Joseph Schimmel, 62, of Oostburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Joseph was born February 19, 1959, the son of Wallace Sr. and Shirley (Masche) Schimmel. He attended Waterloo High School, and for 34 years was employed at Seneca Foods in Clyman. Most recently, he had worked at Lakeside Foods as a production maintenance manager until his retirement last year.
On October 15, 1977 he was united in marriage with Camie Schroeder in Watertown. She preceded him in death in 2020 after 42 years together.
Joe enjoyed participating in local pool and dart leagues, hunting, traveling out west and doing yardwork. He loved his truck, and left a trail of lifesaver mints wherever he went.
His family and friends will never forget him as a jokester with a quick wit, and a loving and caring dad and papa.
Joseph is survived by his two daughters: Nicole Schimmel (Craig Luck) and JoLynn Schimmel (Jeffrey Huettl); son, Corey (Erin) Schimmel; six grandchildren: Kody Tillema, Tyler Tillema (Bailey Crouch), Maycie Bahls, Alexis Bahls, Keira Schimmel and Rowan Schimmel; one great-grandchild on the way. He is further survived by siblings: Ken Schimmel, Julie Schimmel, Susan (Kenneth) Hensler and Mary (Rick) Devoy; brother-in-law Todd (Kari) Schroeder; his Kyote's Bar and Buechler Farm families; other relatives and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Camie, parents Wallace and Shirley, sister Jane Schimmel and brothers: Robert, Gerald and Wallace Jr. Schimmel.
A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00-4:00PM.
"Love ya, bud!"
Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.wenigfuneralhome.com for more information and to leave online condolences.