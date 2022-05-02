Leonardo M. Soto

Town of Concord, WI - Leonardo "Lenny" M. Soto, 63, of the Town of Concord passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Leonardo was born on November 20, 1958 in Fort Atkinson, the son of Fidencio and Maria (Marines) Soto. He married the love of his life Ida Koeppler on July 2nd 1993 in Jefferson and the couple enjoyed 28 years of marriage. He worked many years for Local 139 as a heavy machine operator. In his free time he enjoyed camping, shooting pool, "playing in the dirt", and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs.
Leonardo is survived by his wife, children Lenny (Denise), Joe (Becky), Tanya (Mike), Nichole, 12 grandchildren Aleessa, Autumn, Kaiya, Aiden, Austin, Jake, Brandon, Jadin, Nathaniel, Chandler, Olivia, Jalen, and 2 great-grandchildren Miyla and Michael. 7 siblings: Anna Maria (Antonio) Hernandez, Estella (Jose) Acosta, Beatrice Gonzalez, Eugene (Judy) Soto, JoAnn (Donald) Zubke, Fredrick Soto, and Christine (Pedro) Dominguez. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Nathan and his sister Yolanda (Lorenzo) Valerio, nephew Marcos Dominguez, and niece Marcella Hernandez.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Carlos Sandoval presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:00am until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonardo Soto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.