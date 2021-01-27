Lucy M. Klug

May 12, 1941 - January 25, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Lucy (Mullins) Klug was born on May 12, 1941, in Boones Mill, Virginia. She graduated from Suitland Senior High School in Suitland, Maryland in 1959 and began employment as a secretary for the US Department of Agriculture in Washington DC.
Lucy met Edward W. Klug during this time and they were married on June 8, 1963 in her church. The couple then moved to Ed's hometown of Waterloo, Wisconsin where Ed worked as a farmer for his father after being in the US Marine Corps. Ed was honorably discharged shortly before the wedding.
Lucy began employment that year with the Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, WI.
The next year their first son Steve was born. Later that year she began employment with American Family Insurance and worked there for three years until leaving for the birth of her second son Ed.
In 1974, Lucy then returned to American Family and continued to work there until her retirement in January of 2000. Soon after, they sold the farm, and moved to a home in the city of Waterloo.
Lucy was a member of St. Johns Church where she did volunteer work, library, meals on wheels, just to name a few. She later became a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Lucy enjoyed shopping, traveling, visiting friends and neighbors, sewing and crafts, baking, especially for the family. She loved family life and one of her favorite sayings was "next to Jesus, my family is the next in importance."
She loved animals, especially cats.
Lucy chose to live a simple life. She wasn't flashy and didn't care if she had extravagant things. She chose to live life her way, simple and happy. She was just so nice and loving and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lucy is preceded in death by her husband Ed Klug, her parents Patrick Mullins and mother Lilly (Burns) Mullins. Also preceded by many brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Steve and Ed. A sister Muriel, brother Donald, and brother Irvin. Along with many nieces and nephews and two grandchildren.
Lucy writes: Please do not shed your tears for me. God chose to take me with Him, and I'm as happy as one could be. I have no pain and no more fears. So please have smiles instead of tears. I have a special job to do, and someday God will bring you too. At first you may not understand, but God always has the upper hand. He knows when it's time for everyone, and chose me when my work was done. Goodbye until I see you here, where everyone rejoices and not one tear.
A funeral service for Lucy will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.