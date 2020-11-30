April 28, 1978 - November 26, 2020
Ixonia, WI - Kelly Lynn Raether, 42, of Ixonia passed away on November 26, 2020 at Aurora Summit Medical Center due to Covid-19.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran School in the gymnasium in Ixonia with Rev. Joel Free officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. (W1956 Gopher Hill Rd, Ixonia, WI 53036) The service will be available for viewing Saturday evening on the Hafemeister FH YouTube channel. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may gather at the school gymnasium on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or to the Ixonia Volunteer Fire/EMS. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Kelly Lynn Raether was born on April 28, 1978 in Oconomowoc to Terry and Linda (nee Knapp) Raether. She earned her Masters Degree in Nursing, with specialization in Education from Walden University Minneapolis, MN. Kelly was very proud and committed to her community. She served as the EMT Captain of Ixonia Volunteer Fire/EMS. She loved teaching and was a Professor of Nursing at Carroll University in Waukesha.
She is survived by her mother Linda Raether of Ixonia, one sister Kari Raether of Holmen, as well as numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Terry Raether in 2006; and a brother Shawn Raether in infancy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Summit Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided to Kelly and her family.