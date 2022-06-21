August 31, 1927 - June 17, 2022
Pewaukee, WI - Mabel Ada "Minnie" Guenterberg, 94, went peacefully to heaven June 17, 2022. Mabel was born August 31, 1927, in the Town of Concord. The daughter of Ernest and Elda (nee Wendt) Bankert. Mabel was baptized September 11, 1927, and confirmed March 17, 1940, at St. Stephens Church in Concord. She married Hugo Guenterberg on August 28, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2005.
Mabel worked at Carnation Canning Company for almost 10 years before they started raising a family. In the early 1970's Mabel started as the friendly voice on the phone at Okauchee Redi-Mix and took care of the books until she retired. One of her proud accomplishments was learning how to operate a computer.
Mabel was a member at Immanuel. She was very active with the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed serving for funerals. She would tell us you don't have to serve after you turn 80, but I still do. She was an honorary member of the Concord Center Cruisers Snowmobile Club.
She loved her family. Loved going to Warrens, traveling, dancing, snowmobiling, gambling, crocheting, embroidering, putting puzzles together, playing cards, and games. She was an excellent cook and baker. You hardly got in the door when she would ask if you wanted something to eat. She took pride in being a wonderful daughter, wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, and, and friend. If we needed cookies or bread for a bake sale or to serve for a church function, she was always willing to provide. She was a walker. The Lord only knows how many miles she put on her walkers.
At 88, Mabel fell and broke her hip. Up until that time she was still mowing her yard, tending her garden, burning wood in her fireplace and shoveling snow. One of her favorite activities was going shopping with her sisters every week in Watertown. After she broke her hip, she moved to Shorehaven Tower. She enjoyed living there but gradually needed more assistance. This past November, she moved to Kirkland Crossing in Pewaukee. She made friends wherever she went. So many of the staff said she was their favorite. We are thankful that the staff at both facilities loved her and took such good care of her physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda (Marc) Nuckolls; her son Mark (Ruth) Guenterberg; grandchildren Jacob (David) Christian, Erin Guenterberg, Marcia (Clint) Rupp, and Tyler Guenterberg; her great grandchildren Teagan Guenterberg, Laikin Guenterberg, and Oliver (who she called "The Little Guy") Rupp. She is further survived by her three brothers Ralph Bankert, Ervin (Rosa) Bankert, and Ernest Bankert; her brother-in-law Morris Gennerman, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was further preceded in death by her grandson Brandon Guenterberg, her sisters Myrtle (Roy) Zickert, Mildred (Frank) Thiemke, Eldona Gennerman, Lucille (Eugene) Potenberg, Carol and Augusta; her brothers Melvin, Myron (Lou), Harold (Delphine), and George; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Irene Guenterberg, Ella (Leonard) Liermann, Melvin (Myrtle) Guenterberg, Milton (Dorothy) Guenterberg, and Karen Bankert.
Mabel's visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 12:30 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 2 PM. Special thanks to the staff at Kirkland for all the love you gave to Mabel on her last days on earth and for keeping her so comfortable. Imagine the warm welcome Mabel is receiving in heaven. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek.