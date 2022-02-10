Odette S. (Schwager) Adams

Watertown, WI - Odette S. Adams, 86, of Watertown, passed away on January 29, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center from Covid pneumonia.
Odette Schwager was born on August 16, 1935 in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Joseph and Harriett Vardis (Brown) Schwager. She was a member of Watertown Moravian Church as well as the American Association of University Women, receiving the 2020 Woman of Merit award. Odette loved music and played flute in the Community Band. She enjoyed reading and was an avid member of three book clubs where she liked hearing other members' perspectives. She enjoyed exercising at Curves in Watertown with her Curves family. In the early 1960's, Odette was a computer programmer who worked on the Apollo program. More recently, Odette worked for many years at MATC patiently tutoring those working on their GED. She faithfully showed up with donations to help pack backpacks for the Weekend Food to Go and Grow program and was the Watertown Moravian representative at the Shared Community Missions Group.
Odette is survived by her children, Jennifer (Tom) Robson and Fred Adams; grandchildren, Emily Robson and Allie Robson; sister, JoAnn Cleland; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father to her children, Tello Adams; sister, Maida (Gwynne) Clever; and brother-in-law, Bob Cleland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the Watertown Moravian Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Watertown Public Library. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Odette Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.