Louis E. "Louie" Kuckkan

October 24, 1930 - November 12, 2020
Watertown, WI - Louis "Louie" E. Kuckkan, 90, of Watertown passed away on November 12, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Louie was born on October 24, 1930 in Watertown, the son of Edward and Cora (Schuett) Kuckkan. He married the love of his life Ora Schwefel on May 21, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church and the couple enjoyed 65 wonderful years together. Louie graduated grade school from St. Mark's Lutheran School and was a 1949 graduate of Watertown High School. He worked as a tool and die maker at Brandt Automatic Cashier Inc. for 43 years. Louie was truly a man of faith; he was a long time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, serving on the Board of Elders. Louis was an avid golfer and bowler and even had the opportunity to bowl three 300 games and was able to get four holes in ones on the golf course. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Louie is survived by his wife Ora and In-laws Kaye Kuckkan, Ruth Dobbratz, Ruben (Marji) Schwefel, Wilmar Schwefel, Marie Dobbratz, and John Schwefel. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Harold (Rosemary), Edward (Lorraine), Orville (Leona), and George. Brother-in-law Roy Schwefel and sister-in-law Myrtle Hrobsky.
A funeral Service for Louie will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November, 18, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials in Louie's memory to St. Mark's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
