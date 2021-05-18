John A. Nora

September 8, 1950 - May 12, 2021
Watertown, WI - John Arthur Nora, Jr., 70, Watertown, WI. Passed away May 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on September 8, 1950 to John Sr., and Irene Nora in Oshkosh, WI. John graduated from Jefferson High School and enlisted in 1968 to the US Air Force. He married the love of his life Dawn on June 27, 1978 and the couple enjoyed 42 years of marriage.
He enjoyed working on cars and was restoring his Austin-Healy. He found joy in fishing, playing cards, country music, and spending Holidays with family and friends. John was that guy who would drive you to and from work, make sure you had groceries and never said no if you needed car repairs. To John friends were not a gift you were given; they were an honor you must earn. By May 12, 2021 John was tired. God said time to rest and John finally got his "Welcome Home Airman" in the tender arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior.
John is survived by his wife Dawn and daughter Amanda. Sisters Cindee (Harry) Lenius and Kathy Gwin, brother Bobby (Wanda) Bischoff. Sister-in-Laws, Faye Nora, Stacie (Len) Faytus, Sheryl (Roger) Clark, mother-in-law Mary Werdin. Grandson Justin (Pierre) Saxby, Kevin Walther, Alexis, Christopher and Brent Schiller. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends also survived him.
John was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Lonnie, Dan, Ronnie, Howard Werdin, granddaughter Jasmine Saxby, and brother-in-law Riley Gwin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 22, 2021 at 11:00AM at River Valley Alliance Church. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until the time of service.
