April 26, 1980 - December 15, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard W. Milburn, 40, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on December 15, 2020.
Richard Wylie Milburn was born on April 26, 1980 in Champaign, Illinois, the son of Robert and Frances (nee Grimsrud) Milburn. He was a 1998 graduate of Watertown High School, and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Construction Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Richard's career spanned 18 years of which 14 were at J.H. Findorff.
On August 30, 2014, he married Ashley Alfheim in Gallatin, Montana. Richard loved spending time in nature, especially hunting, ice fishing, and camping. He enjoyed listing to music and attending concerts, as well as riding his motorcycle. However, by far his top priority was his family; Ashley, Elcie and Emryn.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ashley Milburn and daughters, Elcie and Emryn, of Fort Atkinson; mother, Frances (Lee Buescher) Milburn of Watertown; brothers, Nicholas (Yue) Milburn of New York, NY, Joseph Milburn of Venice California; nephew Aiden Milburn; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Milburn.
A public celebration of his life will be held at a later, yet to be determined, date. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com