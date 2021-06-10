Ruth I. (Lueck) Behling

November 19, 1936 - February 6, 2021
Iron Ridge, WI - Ruth I. Behling (nee Lueck), age 84 of Carmi, Illinois, (formerly of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin) passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Wabash Christian Village, in Carmi, IL. Ruth was born November 19, 1936, in Lebanon, WI to Agnes (nee Tessman) and Paul Lueck. She was united in marriage to Roy Behling on May 30, 1981, in Chicago, IL. Ruth worked as a nurse at the Oconomowoc Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading and flea markets with her husband.
Ruth, is survived by her daughters, Denise (nee Multhauf) (David) Horst of Menomonie, WI, Dawn (nee Multhauf) Boscacci of Carmi, IL; grandchildren, Nicole (nee Horst) (Jayson) Ewald and their children: Alivia and Asher Ewald of Pewaukee, WI, Jesse (Emily) Horst and their children: Ada and Eleanor Horst of Waxhaw, NC, Keith (Ana) Gotter and their children: Melody, Leslie, Ailee, Armani Gonzales and Vada Gotter of Chicago, IL, and Amanda Gotter and her children: Joseph Fox and Elijah Willis of Chicago, IL; one sister, Mabel (the late Marvin) Fredrick of Oconomowoc; and sisters-in-law, Jean (Wayne) Koester of Hustisford and Marie Behling of Slinger. She is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Agnes Lueck; her husband, Roy Behling; brothers-in-law, Marvin Fredrick, George (Edna), Edward (Marie), Lloyd (Violet), Norman (Josephine), and Ronald (Shirley) Behling.
Memorial services for Ruth will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Private inurnment in Ashippun Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to JSM Ministries (8919 World Ministry Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70810)or World Vision (P.O. Box 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063) for the distribution of donated Bibles are appreciated.