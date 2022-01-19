Watertown, WI - Keith M. Posewitz, 57, of Watertown, was tragically taken away from his family and friends on January 15, 2022.
Keith was born November 9, 1965 to Joseph and Jarice (Kaesermann) Posewitz. Keith attended schools in Watertown. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. He spent a portion of his adult life in Arizona and returned to Wisconsin to spend the remaining years with his parents, family and friends.
Keith was a man with a huge heart filled with so much love and kindness for others. He would do anything for his family and friends no matter how big or small. Keith had a passion for cars and repairing cars. He had enjoyed working side jobs in the construction field. Keith loved animals and had many cats and dogs throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time outside and being surrounded by family and friends. Keith was working on turning his life around and was extremely proud of himself. Sadly this journey was cut short.
Keith is survived by his niece, Stephanie Buss (Kyle); great nephew, Stylez Buss; brother-in-law, Gene Haberkorn; daughter, Bobbie Bowman; grandchildren, Darin Ziegler, Tommy Bowman, Kailey Ziegler, Andrew Bowman, and Daniel Bowman Jr.; as well as a special friend, Donna.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jarice Posewitz, and his sister, Kimberlee Posewitz. Keith is at peace and is with his parents and his sister who he missed deeply.
The family would like to thank the Watertown Police Department and EMS for their efforts in assisting in his last moments of life.
A burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Memorials for Keith are greatly appreciated to cover funeral costs. Monetary donations can be made to Hafemeister Funeral Home and mailed to Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 475, Watertown, WI 53094.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Posewitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.