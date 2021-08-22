August 15, 1929 - August 17, 2021
Watertown, WI - Sabiena R. Ersel, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Sabiena Ruth (Krause) Ersel was born on August 15, 1929 in Kolburg, Germany. She immigrated to the United Stated in 1937 with her parents, William and Martha (Albrecht) Krause, brother, Horst, and sister, Ruth. She attended Elm Grove School on West Road, school in Arpin and graduated from the Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Columbus. On October 10, 1954, she married Horst A. Ersel. They were blessed with two children, Dan and Judy. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Watertown. Sabiena ran a day care out of her home for many years. She also had numerous foster children. She helped Horst with the family business, Ersel's Upholstery. Horst and Sabiena enjoyed spending the summers in Germany and part of the winter in California. She was an amazing cook and baker. Her weekly batches of homemade bread were a highlight. She loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers and rarely missed a game.
Sabiena is survived by her son, Dan (Karin) Ersel; special grandson, Will (Kate) Ersel; grandchildren, Cassandra (Dave) Lapham, Dylan (Becky) Ersel, Cole (Gina) Ersel, and Kurt (Katie) Moretti; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Camdan Lapham, Haley, Jayden, Bree, and Gwenna; son-in-law, Marvin Hayford; sister, Esther Hartung; sister-in-law, Blondina Krause; brother-in-law, Pepe Indelecio; special nephews, David Krause and Erik Hartung; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Horst; daughter, Judy Hayford; brothers, Horst (Dorothy), Daniel, Werner, and Irvin Krause; sisters, Ruth (Karl) Raue and Marjorie Indelecio; and niece, Heidi Hartung.
Per Sabiena's wish, there will be no funeral service. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.