Judith A. "Judy" Farmer

November 1, 1943 - May 14, 2021
Watertown, WI - Judith "Judy" Ann Farmer, 77, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in
Summit. She wanted to thank the caring staff there and at Marquardt Village.
Judy was born November 1, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of William "Shirley" and Doris (née Stephenson) Farmer. Judy was a writer on Sesame Street, taught many years at Crosby-Ironton High School and helped start a
charter school in Marco Island, FL. She was a lifelong teacher and learner who loved nature.
Judy is survived by a daughter, Chris (fiancé Joel Raasch) Kennedy; son, Scott (Christina) Niedfeldt; grandsons
Alex, Riley and William Niedfeldt; sister-in-law, Chris Curle; niece, Laurie Farmer and her family; nephew Justin
Farmer and his family; Susan Chisholm and Marilyn Boucher, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; brother Don Farmer, Claudia Curle and too many good friends.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Arbor Day Foundation; "trees, rooted in the earth....were the signposts to
something beyond." (Thoreau) Instead of a formal service, the family will be remembering her amongst the cranes
and newly-planted trees at her daughter's.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.