Watertown, WI - Doris "Dolly" D. Pirkel, 82, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Doris Dina Damrow was born on November 13, 1939 in Dodge County, the daughter of Wilbert and Dena (nee Grosnick) Damrow. She attended Hustisford School District and was confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Pirkel. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2011. Dolly had worked at Johnson Controls in Watertown as well as Bee Industries and Karma.
Dolly is survived by her brother, Donald (Donna) Damrow of Juneau as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernice (Herb) Ninmann; brother-in-law, Bill Pirkel; and nephew, Matthew Damrow.
