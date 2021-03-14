August 25, 1968 - February 28, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Robert A. Dobratz, 52, of Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Lake Mills Health Service.
Robert Allen Dobratz was born on August 25, 1968 in Watertown, the son of Ralph A. and Marjorie A. (nee Hoeft) Dobratz. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. Bob had been employed as a chef at Watertown Country Club, Elias Inn, and Sullivan Saloon. He was an avid NASCAR and professional wrestling fan. He enjoyed bowling and going on bowling trips as well as attending Oktoberfest in Madison. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Bob is survived by his siblings, Paul (Heather) Dobratz, Lisa (Roman) Uselman, and Amy (Jeremy) Wruck, all of Watertown; nieces and nephews, Taylor Wruck, Alayna Wruck, Madelyn Uselman, Wyatt Uselman, Austen Dehnert and Autumnn Dehnert; aunts and uncles, Donna (John) Tennie of Indiana, Kathy (Larry) Tetzlaff of Oconomowoc, David (Bev) Hoeft of Watertown, Dennis (Karin) Hoeft of Sullivan; Mike Fenz of Watertown, Jeff Hoeft of Watertown, Betty (Rev. William) Russow of South Dakota; Karen Hoeft of Ixonia, and Rev. Wayne (Asenath) Dobratz of Sun Prairie; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts and uncles, Dick (Karen) Hoeft, Carol Zimdars, and Barb Fenz.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Lake Mills Health Care and Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care.