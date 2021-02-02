November 14, 1939 - January 29, 2021
Watertown, WI - Janet A. Theder 81, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Janet was born on November 14, 1939 in Lebanon the daughter of Fredrick and Leona (Kronitz) Zweig. She married the love of her life James Theder. Janet worked at the Shoe factory. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping with her husband and son. She also enjoyed spending time with her son Todd and his family.
Survivors include: son Todd (Dawn) Theder; grandson Tanner; great granddaughter Kenzie; sisters Beatrice Hamann, Delyle Zweig and Virginia Huebner; sister-in-law Helen Zweig. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters and brothers
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.