Barbara Ann Kleemann

December 1, 2020
Santa Barbara, CA - Barbara (Sell) Kleemann, better known as Bobbie Sell during her local days in the Sullivan area, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020 at her home in Santa Barbara, CA.
Parents Art and Iva Sell welcomed the birth of Barbara on Oct. 19, 1932 while living at their country farm. Barbara attended Sullivan Grade School, was a member and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church. She worked at Green's, the popular teenage hangout, while in high school and graduated from Jefferson High.
Barbara always had excellent work ethics and high goals. She mastered baton twirling and performed with the high school band as well as the Oconomowoc Legion Band, of which her Dad was a member - this took them across a number of states. The Milwaukee Sentinel once featured a picture of her on their front page, captured as she leapt in the air during a parade in Philadelphia. She also surprised those at a concert in Oconomowoc when she twirled a broomstick lit with fire on both ends.
After graduation, Barbara worked as a waitress in Watertown before heading to the Windy City of Chicago as a receptionist at the Merchandise Mart. She took dancing lessons and did chorus performances while also working at a concession stand at the Arena. Skaters were needed for the Sonja Henning Ice Show, so she quickly achieved skills to join the show, which offered travel experiences and meeting famous people. Later she performed with Holiday On Ice, and from there went on to perform as a chorus dancer in shows in Las Vegas and elsewhere, where she met, worked and socialized with celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr. and Liberace. However, getting married and having a family came to the forefront of her plans, and she settled on the West Coast. She married Steve Kleemann in South Pasadena, and there they raised four children. Steve preceded her in death in 2013.
Barbara's farm background influenced her ability to landscape their hillside home when they moved to Santa Barbara. In addition to her love of gardening, she also spent time studying art at SBCC, taking Improv classes, displaying her artwork, and volunteering with the Republican Party, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the ER at Cottage Hospital. She was a faithful member of Grace Gathering Church.
Barbara and Steve traveled to various places for vacations, but most enjoyed their many trips back to Sullivan to visit relatives, and to Vancouver and Seattle to enjoy family and spend time with their grandchildren.
A thief came to Barbara in recent years as she battled dementia. She was blessed with a loving family with the help of two full-time caretakers in her home.
Survivors include: Michele, Santa Barbara, CA; Joe, McMinnville, OR; Desiree (Tom Fijal), Point Roberts, WA; Robert (Emma), Seattle, WA. Grandchildren: Zack Fijal (Kirstin), Bellingham, WA; and Ivy Fijal (fiancé, Joel) Los Angeles, CA. Sister: Rosemary Kautzer, Manitowoc, WI along with nephews and their families and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kleemann and her parents, Art and Iva (Boltz) Sell.
A private service (due to COVID restrictions) and interment adjacent to her parents was held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sullivan, WI with Pastor Dean Zemple officiating.