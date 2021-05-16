October 13, 1949 - May 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Ernest "Ernie" R. Simmerman, 71, of Watertown, passed away on May 9, 2021 at his home.
Visitation will be held on May 22nd from 2:00PM - 3:00PM with memorial service to follow at Hafemeister Funeral Home 611 E. Main St, Watertown, WI 53094. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ernest Roy Simmerman was born on October 13, 1949 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Marion (nee Fairfield) Simmerman. He graduated from Custer High School in 1968. Ernie was a machine repairman and worked for various companies over the years. He enjoyed fishing and vanning with his friends. He loved train history and working on his model railroading room.
He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Ken) Werner; his sister Anita (Dave) Roberts and his brothers John and Joe, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tom.