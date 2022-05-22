Watertown, WI - Richard L. Schmoldt, 68, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at The View in Johnson Creek.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Richard Lee Schmoldt was born on August 30, 1953 in Watertown to Ralph and Doris (nee Schmidt) Schmoldt. He was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School. He had worked at Lewis Systems in Watertown and Columbia Par Car in Deerfield. Most recently he was working for Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon (Joshua) Canham of Lisbon; grandchildren: Tyler and Zachary Canham; his soul mate Julie Schmoldt of Reeseville; mother of his daughter Donna (Jeff Johns) Miller of Jefferson; step-children: Jeremy Hoffman of Bruce, Amanda (Mark Bertram) Saeger of Reeseville, Becky (Shane) Draeger of Eau Claire; step-grandchildren: Brielle Saeger, Tucker Saeger, Aspen Saeger, Rhett Draeger, Evalie Draeger, Trevon Shaw, Izzy Hoffman; brother Ralph (Linda) Schmoldt of Portland, OR; sisters: Sandra (Gary) Kemnitz of Watertown, Donna (Jeff) Albert of Kalispell, MT; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and special aunt and uncle Gladys and Lawrence Coe.
