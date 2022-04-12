Watertown, WI - Roger H. Scheele, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home, following a lingering illness.
Roger was born on September 26, 1938, in Watertown, the son of Harold "Pat" and Gladys (Hoeft) Scheele. He attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. Roger was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force Security Service from 1958 - 1963. After basic training at Lakeland AFB and Morse Intercept School at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS, he was assigned to the 6927th RSM at Onna Point, Okinawa. In 1963, he married Barbara Fazendin, of Watertown, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown. Roger worked at Schweiger Industries in Jefferson, Watertown Daily Times from 1965-1971, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from 1971-2000, until retiring. Roger was active in bowling and golfing for many years and followed NASCAR racing, particularly Matt Kenseth and Allan Kulwicki, and the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by his sons, Scott of Jefferson and Roger of Watertown; sister, Barbara (Harold) Hardin of Glenpool, OK; and partner, Luella Cherry. He is further survived by his ex-wife, Barbara of Watertown and three grandchildren, Steven, Audry, and David, all of Lake Mills. Also, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dennis and David; and sister, Donna Seavert.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.