January 16, 1959 - February 28, 2021
Watertown, WI - Dale L. Bellas, 62, of Watertown, passed away this past February at his home.
Dale Lewis Bellas was born on January 16, 1959 in Watertown, the son of Tom and Maude (nee Reason) Bellas. He attended Watertown High School. He loved working outside and caring for his yard. He was so excited to become a grandfather and loved spending time with his grandson.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Tony Fields) Bellas of Watertown; grandson, Maverick Fields; brother, Wayne (Marie) Bellas of Camp Douglas, WI; brother-in-law, Clyde Gerth of Watertown; nieces, Victoria (Carney) Lentz, Julie (John) Karban, and Dawn (Mark) Wright; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Gerth.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.