Virginia Rose "Ginny" Glan

October 12, 1932 - July 4, 2021
Shawano, WI - Virginia "Ginny" Glan, age 88 of Shawano, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Virginia was born in Milwaukee on October 12, 1932, to the late George and Anna (Nigl) Schmidt. She lived in Milwaukee before relocating to Johnson Creek. Virginia was united in marriage to Harold Kempinski, the father of her children on February 14, 1953. Virginia worked full time in retail as a clerk and enjoyed retirement when she moved to Shawano. Virginia enjoyed playing Monday, Wednesday, Friday Bingo at the Civic Center; when not at Bingo, she enjoyed reading and word search books as one of her favorite past times. Virginia found love again and married Casimir Glan on January 26, 1985. She was his "sweetie" and he was her "boyfriend", until his death in 1998. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary in Shawano, A.A.R.P. and the Shawano American Legion.
Virginia is survived by her children, Diane (John Rapant) Zagrodnick, Thomas Kempinski, Ruth (Mark) Guenterberg, and stepson Gregg (Bev) Gant; grandchildren, Kevin (Jeri) Zagrodnick, Gina (Bud) Buckau, Lisa Patterson, Lori Kempinski, Erin Guenterberg, Tyler Guenterberg, step-grandsons, Gregg M. Gant, and Joseph (Lindsey) Gant; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Rachel, Eli, Jacob, Joshua, Jessica, Teagan, Laikin; along with two step great grandchildren, Haili and Brenna.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Schmidt, spouses, Harold, and Casimir; two brothers and one sister; her grandson Brandon Guenterberg; her daughter-in-law Mary Kempinski; her grandson-in-law Steve Patterson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano with Fr. Robert Rank and Deacon Jim Lonick officiating. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial funds can be directed to the Sacred Heart Catholic School in memory of Virginia. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com