November 10, 1932 - June 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Del's wish finally came true on Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021 as he passed peacefully from this life and was welcomed to the next into the loving arms of Lois, his "honey" and beloved wife of 67 years. They are now together forever.
Delmar "Del" Clark Kohnke, age 88, was born on November 10, 1932 to John and Mabel (nee Davis) Kohnke. He joined the Army at the age of 17 to honor his country. During his service, he was a paratrooper and completed many combat jumps in the Korean War. He married Lois Duewell, the love of his life, on October 17, 1953. They enjoyed many years together until her passing on October 27, 2004.
Del's wealth was not measured in earthly possessions, but rather by the love for his family. He saw himself as the richest man in the world. He was the proud father of David Kohnke (Bonnie), Kris Johnson (Brian) and Richard Kohnke (Denise), grandfather to Katie Hatch (Chris), Keri Fry (Lee), Dustin Joseph (Stefanie Spilde), Sam Kohnke (Brittany), Morgan Ahmad (Mitchell), Sullivan Kohnke (Lindsey Kazan), Autumn Johnson (Joe Micholic) and Madison Kohnke (Cody Murrenus), great-grandfather to Axel Fry, Ava Fry, and Myles Ahmad.
The Kohnke family is still experiencing profound grief and sadness from earlier this year with the passing of Del's youngest son, Richard at the age of 60, on February 27, 2021 of Lewy Body Dementia. We find comfort in knowing that Del, Lois and Rich are now pain free and perfect forever. Del is further preceded in passing by his parents and several siblings.
We would like to express our deep gratitude to River View Assisted Living, Watertown Regional Medical Center and Hafemeister Funeral Home for their loving care and concern for Del.
A private family service with gravesite military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The ones we love never go away,
They walk beside us even on this day.
Unseen, unheard, yet always near.
Still loved, still missed, And very dear.