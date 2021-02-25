February 17, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Vincent E. Lewein, Jr. of Oconomowoc. Found peace on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Jean (née Shaw). Loving father of Mindy (Joseph) Michalski, Vincent Lewein, Stephen (Wendy) Lewein and Christopher (Angela) Lewein. Proud grandpa of DuWayne (Amanda), Kira (Michael), Dana, Dexter, Brittany, Corey (Hannah), Tyler (Kristen), Cathy, Alexandra, Nicholas, Madeline and Anthony. Great-grandpa of Zofia, Eli, Audrina, Quintin, Charlotte, Carter, Baylee, and Cassidy. Vince was loved and will be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was a US Navy, Waukesha Engine Retiree.
Vince's family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, March 5, from 1:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM at GLENVIEW GARDENS CEMETERY CHAPEL, W1219 Glenview Ave., Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 2260, Oconomowoc, where Vince was a Life Member.