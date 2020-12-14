November 29, 1935 - December 10, 2020
Watertown, WI - Ludwig Porzky, 85, of Lebanon lived life exactly as he wished right until the very end of his time on earth. He died on December 10, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was a generous man that was loved, will be missed and will always be cherished.
Ludwig was born on November 29, 1935 in Furth, Germany the son of Leonhard and Berta (Doehler) Porzky. He married his one and only, Minnie Boehme on August 30, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island and the couple enjoyed 46 years together until her death in 2005. Ludwig graduated from MSOE with a degree in metallurgy and worked as a mechanical engineer with Lindberg Heavy Duty in Watertown for many years until his retirement. He also served in the US Navy. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island.
His love for reading made him knowledgeable in just about any subject. He was intelligent and full of facts. He also loved gardening, cooking, and feeding the birds (especially his purple martins). His favorite place on earth was at home on his farm. Although he did love to venture out with friends and family to the coffee shop, out to eat for breakfast, road trips with his best friend Bill, and leaf peeping to western Wisconsin with his wife Minnie.
Survivors include: children Scott (Lisa), Linda (Kurt) Skindingsrude and Kristen (Steve) Roberts; 10 grandchildren Meghan, Jeffrey (Kelsey), Steven (Victoria), Zachary, Mariah, Daniel, Alyssa, Marissa, Hannah and Ava; 3 great grandchildren Brantley, Owen and Wyatt. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Jeffrey.
A private family service will be held. Memorials can be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island.
To make a long story short... Ludwig left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
