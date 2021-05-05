Richard A. "Rick" Fosso

July 30, 1946 - May 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Richard A. Fosso, 74, Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.
He was born on July 30th, 1946 in Watertown, WI, to the late Arnold "Barney" and Grace (McFarlane) Fosso.
Rick was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1964 and later earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from UW-Whitewater.
Rick married Janet Wojnarowicz on August 1, 1992.
He began his career as vice president of Fiberdome, Inc., later sold real estate for First Weber Realty, and also maintained a successful tax accounting practice for 40 years.
Richard served as treasurer of various churches and local organizations and also served as President of the Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and travelling. Richard was a perfectionist and his magazine worthy yard and garden showed it. Richard loved to watch his kids and grandkids play sports and never missed a game.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; children Stacy (Chris) LaHaie, Jennifer (Jon) Kornell, Melissa (Kurt) Kelsey, Gary (Angie) Carpenter, Darrell Carpenter, Greg Carpenter, Michelle Naff (Haywood), Nicole (Craig) Mueller; grandchildren Keaton Naff, Jobe Naff, Colin Carpenter, Marley Naff, Quinn Bilitz, Caleb Bilitz, Logan Mueller, Taylor Mueller, Preston Kelsey; sisters Judy Johnston, Kristie (John) Lilteich; nieces, Bobbi Johnston, Samantha Johnston; nephew, Kyle Knott; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Robert Johnston.
Private family services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 followed by a Celebration of Life that will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lake Mills Golf Club.