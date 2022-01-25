Richard H. Strege

Jefferson, WI - Richard Henry Strege, 82, of Jefferson, passed away on January 23, 2022 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Richard had been a resident of Phoenix, AZ for the past 30 years and moved back to WI in May of 2021. He lived at Alden Estates in Jefferson from May 2021 until his passing.
Richard was born on June 12, 1939 in Watertown. On July 17, 1964 he married Rebecca Rupnow. She preceded him in death on July 7, 1988. On November 10, 1989 he married Ruth Kausch.
He served on the Watertown School Board and was on the Board for the Watertown Humane Society as he always had a great love for his dogs. He served in the 11th Air Assault Division during the Vietnam War. He was an Army Specialist Machine Gunner in Company C of division 187th infantry 30 Battalion. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He especially liked playing Sheepshead, Cribbage, and Parcheesi. He volunteered at Watertown Hospital and worked and retired from Waukesha Engine & Dresser, LLC.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Strege; children: Melanie (Jay) Froemming and Mary (Dan) Butler; grandchildren: Ashley (Andrew) Crandall, Taylor (Lexxi) Froemming, Brandon (Molly) Butler, Cody (Amanda) Butler; great-grandchildren: Alivia, Vylette, Easton, Katalina, Leila; brother, John (Val) Strege of West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Diane Strege, Sandy Strege, and Bonnie Justmann, all of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: David Lee Strege, Lester Dean Strege, Michael Ray Strege, and Jim Strege.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. James Backus of St. Mark's Lutheran Church officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Alden Estates, and Rainbow Hospice.
