August 10, 1928 - April 5, 2021
Watertown, WI - Jeanette M. Peterson, 92, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The former Jeanette Schuenke was born August 10, 1928, the daughter of Walter A. and Mabel L. (Knoll) Schuenke. On October 24, 1964 she married LeEarl C. "Pete" Perterson in Oconomowoc. He preceded her in death October 9, 1996. She was a 1946 graduate of Watertown High School and worked as a bookkeeper for 44 years. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church.
She is survived by cousins and friends.