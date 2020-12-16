January 14, 1952 - December 13, 2020
Hustisford, WI - Dale Reinke of Hustisford, passed away suddenly at his home, Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the age of 68 years. He was born January 14, 1952, son of Alvin and Aner (Nee Ryder) Reinke of Hustisford. He married Kathy Reinke (nee Basting) and they have shared a life together for over 46 years. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing, visiting the casino and watching all Wisconsin sports; Packers, Badgers and Bucks!
Dale is survived by his loving wife Kathy, his sons Dan Reinke of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jeff (Peyron) Reinke of Middleton, WI, his daughter Sharon (Rick) Rogowski of Eagle River, WI. His granddaughters; Emma, Sophia, Anna, his grandsons Zach and Cody, and his dear sister Shirley Ann (David) Gehring of St. Lawrence, WI.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter-in- law Robin Reinke and his brother-in-law David Basting.
A Visitation will be held at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 208 N. Ridge St, Hustisford, WI on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 from 1:00- 3:00 pm. Funeral Service will follow at 3 pm.
Rev. Jonathan Loescher will officiate.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family. On-line condolences may be placed on the website www.berndt-ledesma.com