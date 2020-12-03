November 10, 1963 - November 29, 2020
Watertown, WI - John S. Perez, 57, of Watertown, passed away peacefully due to complications associated with a stroke on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to WATERTOWN FOOD PANTRY 209 N. 9th Street Watertown, Wisconsin 53094 Watertownfoodpantry.org
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
John Steven Perez was born on November 10, 1963 in Watertown, the son of Pedro "Steve" E. and Carol J. (Saniter) Perez. He had been employed at Pick 'n Save and worked as a carpenter for many years. John was also a handyman, repairing small engines and snowblowers. He enjoyed playing frisbee golf and playing pool in league. John enjoyed living life on his own terms, rock and roll music and spending time outdoors and with friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help anyone.
John is survived by his siblings, Marge (John)Shuppe, Bill (Chris) Perez, and Christine Perez; nephew and nieces, Ben Shuppe, Monica Shuppe, and Lydia Perez; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thank you to the staff at Watertown Hospital and UW Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care they extended to John and his family.