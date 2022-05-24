July 11, 1944 - May 21, 2022
Ixonia, WI - Wilbur Allen Pieper, age 77, of Ixonia, entered into his Heavenly Father's arms on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Park Terrace in Watertown. What a wonderful reunion we imagine!
He was born July 11, 1944 in Hustisford to Gerhard and Lois (Moldenhauer) Pieper.
Wilbur's love of sports and the outdoors was vast. He was a proud coach for many years of the B- team and ACT basketball team at St. Paul's Lutheran where he was a faithful example to so many of his players. He loved being on the basketball court and passed that love onto his children (along with how to use your hips and elbows!). One of his favorite things was being in the woods with his longtime friend and hunting partner, Dennis. There may not have been a lot of deer taken down but there were plenty of beers that were. Wilbur had a special connection with all of his grandchildren and rarely missed a game that they were a part of and he always took the opportunity to give some pointers (keep your elbow up!). He loved his garden and was happy to share the wealth, most notably his salsa. Growing up included a tire swing in the backyard which moved from Oconomowoc to Ixonia. When the kids got older and moved away all of the neighborhood kids came and asked for a push from Wilbur and he always had time for them. Wilbur worked in Tool & Die for over 50 years. Even after a long, hard day he always obliged a game of catch or basketball upon his arrival at home, sometimes still in his work clothes. Wilbur was a long-time usher at St. Paul's where they still keep his name on the team. His giving heart and ever-present smile will be remembered as well as his immense and never-failing faith.
The family wishes to acknowledge his many, loving friends who were so important to him. We know you feel his loss as deeply as we do.
Wilbur is survived by his three children, Deborah (Leon Schufletowski) Pieper, Todd Pieper, and Katie (Don) Kucken; three grandchildren, Derek, Jared (Amanda) and Cassidy; and one beloved great-granddaughter, Ava Marie; as well as his siblings, Duane (Pat) Pieper and Donna (Steve) Bergdorf; his aunt, Mildred Moldenhauer; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barb; his sister, Karen Sjoberg; and brother-in-law, Mark Less.
A Celebration of Wilbur's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Wilbur's name to St. Paul's Ladies Aide or St. Paul's Athletic Department.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.