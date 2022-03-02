Watertown, WI - AMY LYNN STILLING (BRUECKNER) age 54, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the UW Hospital-Madison, after a 20+ year battle with leukemia. She was born on October 22, 1967, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Lloyd and Charlotte Brueckner (Wolf).
Amy was the youngest of 7 children. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1986 and was an AFS exchange student to the country of Austria for a summer. Amy graduated from UW Stout in 1991, she spent a semester abroad in the country of Wales and traveled Europe. In 1999 Amy married Randall Stilling, and they devoted several years fostering special needs individuals.
Amy enjoyed attending and working estate sales, going on house and garden tours, and spending endless hours in her yard gardening and tending to her fish and lily pond. Amy had a passion for food, and she enjoyed hosting elaborate Easter dinners with all the trimmings!
Amy is survived by her husband Randall "Randy" Stilling, brother David Brueckner (Eve West), sisters Linda Miller and Ann (John) Adsit. AFS sisters Michelle (Greg) Vanny and Angela Schnuerch. Many sisters and brother-in laws, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Charlotte Brueckner, brother Allen and sisters Lois and Lori Brueckner, Brother-in-law Glenn Miller and her mother and father in-law.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday March 4th, 2022, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m.