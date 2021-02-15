Vernon M. Degner

July 11, 1945 - February 10, 2021
Watertown, WI - Vernon "Sonny" M. Degner, Jr., 75, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Family and friends gathered at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Vernon Martin Degner, Jr. was born on July 11, 1945 at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, the son of Beatrice (nee Krohn) and Vernon Degner, Sr. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School in Ixonia and Watertown High School. On May 18, 1984, he married Cheryl Hodyniak at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. Vernon grew up farming on his family's dairy farm. He had been employed at Golper's Trucking and Bee Industries. He enjoyed raising show pigeons, playing Sheepshead and Poker, and mowing yards. He loved his old 1976 Oldsmobile, also known as the Yellow Banana.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Cheryl Degner of Watertown; children, Barry Degner, Carrie (fiancé Daniel Hagan) Degner, Adam (Adrian) Degner, and Vernon (fiancée Maria Bellows) Degner, III; grandchildren, Clair and Anthony Degner; siblings, Dennis (Bonnie) Degner, Franklin Degner, and Susan Reuland; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Degner; brother-in-law, Jerry Reuland; and brother and sister in infancy.