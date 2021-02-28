November 29, 1981 - January 30, 2021
Watertown, WI - Talena Marie "Ty" Wagner passed away on January 30th, 2021 at the age of 39. Ty was born November 29th, 1981, in Yokosuka, Japan to Victoria (nee Pirkel) Wagner and Shane Wagner.
Ty loved her family and especially, her nieces and nephew. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking in the hills of Vermont and fashion.
She is survived by her father, Shane Wagner (Tina) of Watertown, her brother, Chad Manning (Christina) of Watertown, her sister, Charlie Sievert (Andrew) of Waukesha, her nieces and nephew, Mykala Manning and Marcus & Lauren Sievert. She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Lynn Wagner.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 6th, at 11:00 am at River Valley Alliance Church, 610 Welsh Rd., Watertown. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Ty, you are always and forever in our hearts. You will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved you!