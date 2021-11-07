Thomas E. Parmley

Green Bay, WI - Thomas Edward Parmley, 81, passed away on August 30, 2021 in Green Bay, WI.
He was born in Murphysboro, IL on November 10, 1939, the son of Willard and Helen Parmley. He married Verla Lou Kistner on July 3, 1965. They lived in Illinois until he completed his master's degree in guidance and counseling, then relocated to Watertown, WI. Tom loved his work with school children and spent his career in Watertown as an elementary school guidance counselor. Tom enjoyed deer hunting in Baraboo with his friends as well as fishing, and trap shooting. In 1998 he and Verla retired to St. Germain, WI where they lived and relaxed with family and friends. He very much liked spending time traveling with his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Verla Parmley of Green Bay; two sons: Jeff (Christine) Parmley of Green Bay and Todd Parmley of Milwaukee; two granddaughters, Sara Parmley and Rachel Parmley; one brother Willard Parmley of Florida; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Faye Hall.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (112 Hall St. Watertown, WI 53094) with Rev. Dr. Young Tae Lee officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Parmley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.